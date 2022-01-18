Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Down 28.2% in December

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCCI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Baristas Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Baristas Coffee

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded on October 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

