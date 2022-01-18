Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce $3.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $85.86. 2,258,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.