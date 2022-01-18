Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Beacon has a market cap of $535,667.91 and $4,249.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00032031 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000060 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

