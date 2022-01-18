Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,218.90 (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00202681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00424786 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.