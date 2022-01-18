Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) PT Raised to €88.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

