Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($57.03) to GBX 4,230 ($57.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.49) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($48.08) to GBX 3,351 ($45.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($57.31) to GBX 4,360 ($59.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.49) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.72).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,038 ($41.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,700 ($36.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($51.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,210.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,290.89.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($43.13) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($145,477.60). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($43.42), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($140,322.34).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

