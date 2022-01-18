Berenberg Bank Lowers Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 205

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($3.07) to GBX 205 ($2.80) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.41) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.34) to GBX 220 ($3.00) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.07) to GBX 180 ($2.46) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.17) to GBX 235 ($3.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.41) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 227.50 ($3.10).

LON CNE opened at GBX 191.90 ($2.62) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 211 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £954.72 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.10.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($249,395.42).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

