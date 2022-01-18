Berenberg Bank Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $545.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $470.00 to $545.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.48.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $445.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.02. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

