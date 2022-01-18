BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,696.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRRGF opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. BerGenBio ASA has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

