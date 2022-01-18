Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Securities began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

BBY stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

