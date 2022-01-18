Binemon (BIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $2.69 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binemon has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.30 or 0.07562996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,828.40 or 1.00100575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00067183 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon's total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

