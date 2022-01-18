Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Decreased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Biogen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded down $7.13 on Tuesday, hitting $232.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.12.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

