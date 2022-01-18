Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Position Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

