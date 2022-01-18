Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 897,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,680. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

