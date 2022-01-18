Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Tops $645.70 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $645.70 million and approximately $25.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $36.87 or 0.00088500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00313814 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00123576 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

