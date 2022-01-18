BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.66% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $718,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,073,000 after buying an additional 234,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.