BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,229,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.55% of CubeSmart worth $737,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after buying an additional 465,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after buying an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after buying an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

