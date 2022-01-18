BlackRock Inc. Has $693.20 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $693,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.