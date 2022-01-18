BlackRock Inc. Has $706.85 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,108,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 233,617 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.14% of Universal Health Services worth $706,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $133.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

