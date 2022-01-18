BlackRock Inc. Has $760.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,259,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.49% of Fox Factory worth $760,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of FOXF opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.59 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.