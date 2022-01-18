BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $130,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $848.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $914.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.31. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.79.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

