BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.38% of Campbell Soup worth $679,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.