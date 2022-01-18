BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 7,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $6,128,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

