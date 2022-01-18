BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 7,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $19.21.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.
