Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $4,267,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,255,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.