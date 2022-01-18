Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.64.
Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.
In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $4,267,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,255,000.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
