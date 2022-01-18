BMO Capital Markets Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$11.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 728,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

