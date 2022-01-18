BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.