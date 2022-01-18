BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24.

