Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

