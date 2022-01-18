BOK Financial (BOKF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 50.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.