Bokf Na Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 186,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 42,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

