Bokf Na Buys Shares of 306,633 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 306,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,448,000. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 358,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 147,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 88,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

