Bokf Na Invests $12.66 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,609 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,661,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,265. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

