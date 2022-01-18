Bokf Na Invests $17.63 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 415,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,626,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $392.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

