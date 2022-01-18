Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 47,085 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $228.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average is $206.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

