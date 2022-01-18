Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Boot Barn worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period.

Boot Barn stock opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

