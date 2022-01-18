Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.04. 845,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,791. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

