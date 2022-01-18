Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $$5.08 on Tuesday. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

