Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of BXP opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

