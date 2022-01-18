Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Boston Scientific worth $136,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

