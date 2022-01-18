Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target Lowered to €47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bouygues has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.