Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. 1,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

