BP (LON:BP) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 404 ($5.51) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BP from GBX 570 ($7.78) to GBX 590 ($8.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.47) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 402.50 ($5.49).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 393.75 ($5.37) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.40 ($5.00). The company has a market cap of £77.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($436.51).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

