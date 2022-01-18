BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.72

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 2663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

