Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $240.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.65), with a volume of 305727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.71).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.59) to GBX 430 ($5.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.46) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.73) to GBX 400 ($5.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 360.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 369.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.12), for a total value of £62,565 ($85,366.35). Also, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,766.27). Insiders purchased a total of 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,678 over the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

