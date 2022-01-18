BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCTXF)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.