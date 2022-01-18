Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Monro worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Monro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 2,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,479 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

