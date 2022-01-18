Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stake Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Brigham Minerals worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

