Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Position Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Brigham Minerals worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MNRL opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 2.30. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

