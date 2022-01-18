Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.43. 9,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 18,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4501 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

