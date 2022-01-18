Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post $286.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.49 million and the lowest is $277.79 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 142,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,490. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $503,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 975,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after acquiring an additional 833,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.