Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 14,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,339. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,100. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

